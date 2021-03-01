iHeartRadio
ESS: Ira Rosen publishes bombshell memoir, Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes

    Evan Solomon speaks with Ira Rosen, Emmy and Peabody award-winner and a producer of CBS's 60 Minutes for almost 25 years, about his new tell-all memoir, Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes.  Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts. 

