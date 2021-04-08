ESS: "Like a dream" RCMP officer tracks down organ recipient who was out of cell reception when match was found

Evan Solomon speaks with Suzie Bruce, whose husband Ray was out of cell reception in B.C. when a match was found for his heart transplant. An RCMP officer tracked down the family and Ray was able to make it to the surgery in time. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.