ESS: Man searches for friends who helped ship him overseas in a crate in 1965

In 1965, Brian Robson was 19 and working in Australia. He wanted to go home to the U.K., but couldn't afford the travel expenses. So he hatched a plan to mail himself home in a crate, and recently wrote a book about it called The Crate Escape. He talks to Evan Solomon about the adventure, and his search for the men who helped him.