ESS: Meet the man behind North America's most successful public health Twitter account

Evan Solomon speaks with Kevin Parent, the social media lead at Ottawa Public Health. OPH's Twitter account is the most successful in North America. Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases physician at the Toronto General Hospital and a member of Ontario’s vaccine task force, also discusses the account's success and the new concerns about the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.