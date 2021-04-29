ESS: Michael Geist discusses how Bill C-10 will impact user-generated content

Evan Solomon speaks with Michael Geist, law professor at the University of Ottawa and the Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce law, about a new amendment in Bill C-10 that will impact user-generated content. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.