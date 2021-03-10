iHeartRadio
ESS: Overhyped vs. Underplayed

    ESS: Overhyped vs. Underplayed


    Scott Reid, CTV News political commentator and former communications director for Prime Minister Paul Martin, joins Evan Solomon for our weekly segment: Overhyped vs. Underplayed. The topics discussed today include; the Royal family drama, vaccine passports, and a new Conservative candidate starting his campaign from Florida. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts. 

