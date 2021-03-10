ESS: Overhyped vs. Underplayed

Scott Reid, CTV News political commentator and former communications director for Prime Minister Paul Martin, joins Evan Solomon for our weekly segment: Overhyped vs. Underplayed. The topics discussed today include; the Royal family drama, vaccine passports, and a new Conservative candidate starting his campaign from Florida.