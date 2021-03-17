ESS: Overhyped vs. Underplayed

Scott Reid, CTV News political commentator and former communications director for Prime Minister Paul Martin, joins Evan Solomon for our weekly segment: Overhyped vs. Underplayed. The topics discussed today include; the upcoming CPC convention, the crisis in Canada's military and the provincial vaccine rollouts. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.