ESS: Overhyped vs. Underplayed

Scott Reid, CTV News political commentator and former communications director for Prime Minister Paul Martin, joins Evan Solomon for our weekly segment: Overhyped vs. Underplayed. The topics discussed today include; the allegations against Gen. Johnathan Vance and the Prime Minister's response, paid sick days, and how people have changed their appearances during the pandemic.