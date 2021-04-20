ESS: Pregnant woman was in ICU with COVID-19 days before giving birth

Evan Solomon speaks with Megan, a health care worker who contracted COVID-19 while eight months pregnant. She ended up in a Toronto ICU days before giving birth and is now advocating for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.