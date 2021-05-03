ESS: Scientists rediscover coffee species that could save coffee from climate change

Evan Solomon speaks with Dan Riskin, Bell Media science expert, about a long-forgotten coffee species that was recently rediscovered by scientists. The species can grow in warmer climates which may save the coffee industry from climate change.