ESS: The best and worst parts of the COVID-19 pandemic

On March 11, 2020 the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. One year later, we hear from our listeners about the best and worst parts of the past year. We also say goodbye to André Proulx, NewsTalk1010 technical producer, who has worked on this show since the beginning and is now moving on to another job. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.