ESS: Toronto Raptors make NBA history with all-women broadcast

History was made on Tuesday night with the NBA's first all-women broadcast crew. Amy Audibert, Meghan McPeak, Kia Nurse, Kayla Grey and Kate Beirness were courtside and in the studio to give analysis of the Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets game. Evan Solomon speaks with Kate Beirness, SportsCentre anchor on TSN and Raptors sideline reporter, about what this moment meant. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.