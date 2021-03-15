ESS: 'Very disappointed' America's only openly gay Black priest reacts to Vatican's statement on gay union

Evan Solomon speaks with Father Bryan Massingale, the only openly gay Black priest in the United States, and a professor of theology at Fordham University in New York City, about the Vatican's recent statement calling gay marriage a "sin."