ESS: Volunteers leave cave in France after 40-day isolation study

Evan Solomon speaks with Marina Lançon, a Montreal volunteer who lived in a cave in France for 40 days with 14 other people. This was an experiment to test how humans would cope with no daylight, sense of time, or contact with the outside world. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.