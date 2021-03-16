ESS: Would a four-day work week increase your productivity?

Spain is launching a pilot program to test a four-day work week at certain companies. Evan Solomon discusses this idea with David Macdonald, the senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. We also take listeners' texts and calls on whether they think a four-day work week would make them more productive. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.