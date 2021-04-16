Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Fri. April 16th, 2021

Ontario’s latest modelling numbers tell us a massive storm is on the horizon if we don’t get things under control fast. Even if the province is able to vaccinate 100,000 people daily, Ontario could face more than 15,000 new COVID infections per day once we reach June. The worst-case scenario, with weak public health measures, is roughly 30,000 new cases every day. Prime Minister Trudeau says he is ready to deploy mobile Red Cross vaccination teams across the province, but that comes with a slicing of the Moderna vaccine and an added boost of the Pfizer doses. We have the latest in Hour 1.