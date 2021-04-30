Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Fri. April 30th, 2021

Speaking to CFRA earlier today, Dr. Raywat Deonandan feels optimistic about the COVID-19 situation in Ontario. Let’s take a peek at the latest numbers. The province added 3,887 cases of COVID on Friday. Meantime, Ottawa Public Health reported 206 new cases of the virus in our city, but indicators say we could be trending in the right direction. Kristy Cameron breaks down the numbers in Hour 1 and Dr. Abdu Sharkawy tells us what he sees. In an effort to switch things up, we have a debate question for you. How many TVs do you have in your house? How many is too many?