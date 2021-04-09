Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Fri. April 9th, 2021

Here in Ottawa, the union representing OC Transpo bus drivers is calling for its employees to receive prompt vaccinations. We have the latest on that story in Hour 1. Meantime, the Liberal MPP for Ottawa-Vanier has written to the Health Minister, requesting that Vanier and Overbrook be added to the list of hot spot communities being prioritized for vaccinations. In the United Kingdom, it’s a sad time for the Royal Family, as Prince Phillip passed away at the age of 99 earlier today.