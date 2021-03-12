Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Fri. March 12th, 2021

Several countries in Europe have halted the administration of AstraZeneca vaccine doses. While no direct connection has been found between this COVID vaccine and blood clots, it is the main reason behind this decision. Kristy Cameron speaks to Dr. Christopher Labos in Hour 1. Plus, the Governor of New York says he won’t resign from his post, even though a growing number of New Yorkers want him to quit.