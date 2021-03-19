Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Fri. March 19th, 2021

Anita Anand, the federal minister in charge of securing COVID vaccines in Canada, says our vaccine supply will dramatically increase in Quarter 2. This growth is expected to be driven by Pfizer and Moderna. Kristy Cameron has the latest information on the fight against the pandemic in Hour 1. Here in Ontario, the vaccine rollout will be expanded as of next week. CTV’s Graham Richardson reacts to the latest information coming out of Queen’s Park. Plus, social restaurants will be charging people minimum fees to dine in. That is due to the 10-person capacity limit. We take your emails, tweets, and texts.