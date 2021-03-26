Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Fri. March 26th, 2021

For several months, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit has been a bright spot for Ontario in the fight against COVID-19. That is about to change as we battle the third wave of the virus. According to Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, they are heading straight for the Red Zone very soon. Here in Ottawa, it appears we are getting short-changed on vaccines, largely because this rollout is being done on a per capita basis. Kristy Cameron brings us the latest on that story in Hour 1.