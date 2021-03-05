Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Fri. March 5th, 2021

Ottawa is staying in the Orange Zone…for now. The warnings that we are inching towards the Red Zone will continue. Canada’s Capital recorded 49 more cases of the virus on Friday. We should reach 15,000 total cases since the pandemic started by the end of this weekend. Kristy Cameron breaks down the latest numbers in Hour 1. Ontario is hoping that everyone in the province, who wants a vaccine, will get their first dose by the first day of Summer. Is this doable? What challenges lie ahead? We pose those questions to the always-reliable Dr. Abdu Sharkawy.