Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Mon. April 12th, 2021

Ottawa displayed horrific COVID numbers over the weekend. We are now in the worst stage of the third wave. Case counts are rising at alarming rates and hospitalizations are rising. Kristy Cameron breaks it all down in Hour 1. Meantime, there were reports of gatherings at Mooney’s Bay, despite the stay-at-home order that is currently in place across Ontario. River Ward councillor Riley Brockington says he wants to step up enforcement in parks.