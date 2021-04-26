Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Mon. April 26th, 2021

Hundreds of people lined up at a Loblaws location near College Square for a chance to receive the COVID vaccine. We still have over 100 people inside Ottawa-area hospitals dealing with the virus and 2,682 known active cases. Meantime, Ontario added 3,510 new cases on Monday. Kristy Cameron breaks down the latest developments in the fight against the pandemic. Meantime, the Canadian Armed Forces will be deployed to help with critical care services in Ontario. According to multiple sources, the province asked the federal government for assistance.