Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Mon. April 5th, 2021

There has been a lot of chatter online after a 47-year-old teacher tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with a student who also tested positive. This is according to Dr. Abdu Sharkawy. Should teachers receive the vaccination now? Harvey Bischof, the President of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation, stops by in Hour 1. In Alberta, cases are on the rise, and COVID variants are dictating the pace.