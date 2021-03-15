Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Mon. March 15th, 2021

Ontario’s COVID-19 portal launched on Monday morning. At first, everything was going well. And then, we got some very long delays. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott stops by in Hour 1. Around the world, more countries are halting the deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to alleged health complications. Here in Canada, some of our seniors have received the COVID-19 vaccination already. However, we are hearing stories that not much has changed.