Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Mon. March 29th, 2021

On Monday, Ontario’s vaccine portal was made available to anyone over the age of 70. Mayor Watson says he’s been receiving feedback from residents trying to book appointments, and not all of it has been positive. Meantime, the trust issues involving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine continue to pile up. The province of Prince Edward Island has suspended its use for younger people. Canada’s National Advisory Committee is expected to issue a recommendation, pausing the use of the AstraZeneca dosages in people who are 55 years of age or younger. What is the bigger picture behind this decision? How could it affect the vaccine rollout? Dr. Abdu Sharkawy delivers his two cents.