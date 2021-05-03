Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Mon. May 3rd, 2021

One region in Ontario has made COVID-19 rapid testing free of charge and widely available. Could other regions of the province, and the country, follow suit? We try to get some answers in Hour 1. Meantime, let’s take a COVID snapshot of our city. Ottawa reported 139 new cases of the virus on Monday, which follows 174 cases on Sunday and 156 cases on Saturday. Ontario added 3,436 new cases on the third day of May.