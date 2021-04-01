Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. April 1st, 2021

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine lasts for at least six months. However, the doses won’t help us avoid a third wave of the pandemic. The cases are going up here in Ottawa. They are going up across the province. And now, once the clock strikes Midnight on Saturday, the Emergency Brake will be engaged. Does it make sense to do a blanket shutdown? Kristy Cameron breaks down everything you need to know in Hour 1.