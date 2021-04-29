Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. April 29th, 2021

An external, extensive, and independent review is being launched into misconduct within the Canadian military. It will look at the structure of the military, the policies in place, and how people are promoted. Furthermore, it will make recommendations on reporting and preventing misconduct. In the City of Brampton, one neighbourhood has a COVID positivity rate of 26 percent, and the rest of the city isn’t doing much better. Dr. Amanpreet Brar feels the new paid sick leave measures are not enough to safely protect low-income workers. She joins Kristy Cameron to explain further in Hour 1. Plus, like most regions of society, the CNIB guide dog program has been impacted by the ongoing pandemic.