Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. April 8th, 2021

In Hour 1, CTV’s Colin D’Mello breaks down the new COVID vaccination priorities in Ontario. Essential workers, selected neighbourhoods, and teachers have been moved up the list. If you were hoping for a 2021 edition of Bluesfest, you sadly won’t get it. Mark Monahan, the Executive Director of the popular Ottawa festival, confirms that the annual summer event has been cancelled. The good news: Rage Against The Machine will headline the 2022 edition. According to the CDC, the U.K. variant of COVID-19 is the most dominant strain across the United States. However, the vaccines are effective in fighting this strain.