Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. March 25th, 2021

According to local health officials, the COVID-19 vaccine supply coming from the province is not keeping up with demand. Joining Kristy Cameron in Hour 1 to talk about this is Dr. Robert Cushman, the Acting Medical Officer of Health in Renfrew County. Plus, have you excused yourself from a social media platform because you couldn’t stand the negativity? It happens more than you think.