Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Tues. April 20th, 2021

Ottawa Public Health recorded 186 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The figure remains in the triple-digits, but it’s the lowest single-day case count we have seen over the past week. Meantime, Ontario racked up another 3,469 new cases, a decrease from previous daily totals. Is this a sign that things are slowly trending in the right direction? Meantime, City Hall unveiled the latest vaccine priority list. Who was included? Who was not? In Quebec, a court has largely upheld parts of Bill 21, a controversial law that bans the wearing of religious symbols by some of its public workers.