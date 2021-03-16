Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Tues. March 16th, 2021

Ontario’s top scientists delivered a blunt warning on Tuesday. They fear that we are already in the early stages of a third wave. One reason why: The COVID-19 variants make up for almost half of the infections in the province, and they are driving growth at a considerable rate. Dr. Raywat Deonandan tells us what he sees in Hour 1. Meantime, school boards are trying to prepare for the Fall 2021 curriculum. This left parents in multiple jurisdictions with a difficult decision in advance of September. Did they opt for in-person learning for their kids? Did they go the opposite direction and choose online learning? We debate the pros and cons of this early decision.