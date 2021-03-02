Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Tues. March 2nd, 2021

Several provinces have delayed the time between COVID-19 vaccinations. Ontario is considering this game plan. Should the province go with it? Kristy Cameron breaks down the pros and cons in Hour 1. Meantime, a local palliative care physician stops by to give his thoughts on the AstraZeneca vaccine approval, and how it will be utilized in our country. And later, international air travel is less than a tenth of what it was before the pandemic hit almost a year ago.