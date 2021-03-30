Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Tues. March 30th, 2021

Hospitalizations in Ontario are going up, while the COVID variants account for 67 percent of all infections. Kristy Cameron breaks down the latest in the fight against COVID-19. There is a glimmer of hope in Canada’s Capital, as our city could soon be distributing the AstraZeneca vaccines at pharmacies. The CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association stops by in Hour 1. Meanwhile in New York State, anyone who is 30-and-older can get the shot as of today.