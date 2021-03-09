Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Tues. March 9th, 2021

Health Minister Christine Elliott says we are depending on people to be honest about underlying conditions, such as diabetes or heart disease, when it comes to getting early COVID vaccines. Can we rely on the honour system? The debate begins in Hour 1. Last week, vaccine experts suggested that the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine should not be given to people aged 65-and-older. Quebec is going against the grain. Ontario, meantime, is receiving more of those doses.