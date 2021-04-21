Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Wed. April 21st, 2021

Ottawa Police will no longer be enforcing 24/7 checkpoints at interprovincial border crossings. Kristy Cameron breaks it all down for you in Hour 1. We also get the latest from provincial hospitals, who are facing a critical situation. Ontario Premier Doug Ford is normally delivering the latest news surrounding the pandemic from Queen’s Park. However, that is not the case today. He is currently in isolation after one of his staff members tested positive. Here in Canada’s Capital, the city is contemplating even stricter rules for short-term rentals, such as AirBnB. The reason why is simple: A crackdown on ghost hotels.