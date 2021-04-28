Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Wed. April 28th, 2021

A shocking report by Ontario’s Auditor General has been brought to light. By the time COVID-19 moved into Ontario’s long-term care homes, aggressive infection prevention, virus detection, and patient care was required to prevent staggering deaths. Sadly, according to Bonnie Lysyk, that did not happen. Kristy Cameron breaks down the latest news. Starting on Friday, the Bruyère Family Medicine Centre in the ByWard Market is administering the COVID vaccine to people aged 40-and-older who live nearby. That is great news for our city. In Nova Scotia, residents are dealing with a province-wide shutdown.