Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Wed. March 10th, 2021

Canada’s Capital is reporting an additional 52 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with zero new cases of concerning variants and two new deaths. As the province of Ontario registered another 1,316 cases, the Doug Ford government announced that select pharmacies will be given the green light to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. These doses will only be provided to people between the ages of 60 and 64 across the province. They are set to expire on the second day of April. Alberta, meantime, is expanding its vaccine rollout. Kristy Cameron breaks down everything you need to know in Hour 1. Plus, we introduce a new segment called ‘Vaccine Stories’.