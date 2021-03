Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Wed. March 17th, 2021

In parts of Quebec, such as Montreal, the curfew is being pushed back. Here in Ottawa, however, things are tightening up within the next week. That’s because Canada’s Capital is entering the Red Zone. Kristy Cameron breaks down the latest in Hour 1. In Kingston, the vaccine pilot project at pharmacies is now underway. How are things going so far? Jen Baker describes what she sees.