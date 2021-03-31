Hour 1 of Ottawa Now for Wed. March 31st, 2021

Canada’s Capital recorded 117 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. That is seven straight days with triple-digit case counts in our city. In Ontario, we saw another 2,333 cases. Kristy Cameron breaks down the numbers. Later in Hour 1, Dane Bedward stops by to share a jaw-dropping story from a local COVID vaccine site. His 92-year-old father and his 87-year-old wife had their injections scheduled at the Nepean Sportsplex. Those appointments were canceled a day before the shot was supposed to be given. He got no explanation why. As he explains, the hurdles don’t stop there.