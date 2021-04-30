Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Fri. April 30th, 2021

Experts say that deaths linked to COVID-19 parties could lead to manslaughter charges. Is that form of action necessary to prevent parties, or is it over-the-top? York University professor Lisa Dufraimont stops by in Hour 2. Ottawa Public Health unveiled its list of COVID high-risk neighbourhoods. Three of those areas are in Theresa Kavanagh’s ward. Meantime, Kristy Cameron did not forget last week’s Oscars bet with Mr. Hollywood. It was a bet that Matt Demers lost. And now, it is time to pay up. Which movie scene should he recreate?