Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Fri. April 9th, 2021

The ICUs in Kingston, Ontario are full of COVID patients that have been transferred from other regions. We give you the latest on that story in Hour 2. On Friday morning, the City of Ottawa said it doesn’t have enough vaccines for all residents over 50 years of age in a trifecta of hotspot neighbourhoods. However, they did say the vaccine supply has improved. CTV’s Graham Richardson weighs in. On a lighter note, CTV’s Matt Skube stops by for a game of ‘Two Truths, One Lie’.