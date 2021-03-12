Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Fri. March 12th, 2021

Thursday marked one year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. What will happen in a photo-finish race between vaccines and variants? What obstacles still lie ahead? Starting on March 22, Canada will receive one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine every week. How much will this speed up the vaccine timelines? Meantime, some people have moved to different cities during the pandemic. Is that something you have considered?