Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Fri. March 19th, 2021

A pharmacy pilot project for COVID-19 vaccine rollouts is being expanded into other sections of Ontario. Kristy Cameron goes 1-on-1 with Justin Bates, the CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association. Here in Ottawa, we have entered the Red Zone. What does the game plan look like? Mayor Jim Watson stops by. Later in Hour 2, when theme parks open in California, there will be a no-screaming policy installed. Could you pass that challenge?