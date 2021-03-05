Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Fri. March 5th, 2021

If people with diabetes contract COVID-19, it could cause serious health complications. That’s why the Manager for Research and Public Policy for Diabetes Canada is excited and relieved to hear positive news about incoming vaccines. She joins the program in Hour 2. Meantime, Ontario has provided a ray of sunshine to their vaccine timeline. CTV’s Colin D’Mello has the latest from Queen’s Park. Plus, our city’s top doctor joins us to outline her fears about Ottawa’s numbers, and a potential third wave.