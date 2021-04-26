Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Mon. April 26th, 2021

On Monday afternoon, we heard from Ontario’s Health Minister, as the province tries to calm things down and tame the pandemic. Kristy Cameron breaks down what happened at Queen’s Park in Hour 2. On a much lighter note, it’s time to change gears for a split second. When everything got shut down last year, romance between couples seemed to be on the rise. Is that trend still ongoing or is the romance fading away? Plus, it’s time for another edition of ‘Who’s Right, Who’s Wrong’ with CTV Ottawa’s Matt Skube.