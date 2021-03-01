Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Mon. March 1st, 2021

Parents of students at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board have been given two weeks to decide if their kids will be attending in-person classes in September 2021. Malaka Hendela, the Co-Chair of the Ottawa Carleton Assembly of School Councils, is also a mother. She joins Kristy Cameron to outline her concerns in Hour 2. Ottawa is in the crosshairs of a snow-squall warning. When it comes to the forecast for the upcoming Spring months, things are looking pretty mild. David Phillips from Environment Canada stops by to tell us what he sees.